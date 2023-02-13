Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 39,494 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,917 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,494 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $608,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000.

Progress Software Price Performance

Progress Software stock opened at $57.14 on Monday. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.59. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Progress Software had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $225,575.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,320.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $247,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $225,575.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,320.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,939 shares of company stock worth $2,868,852. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRGS. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corp. is a global software company, which engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

