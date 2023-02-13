Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 44,451 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,451 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AA. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alcoa by 16.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,643 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Alcoa by 2.6% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,620,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,026,000 after purchasing an additional 90,052 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $318,670,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Alcoa by 15.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,050,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,467,000 after purchasing an additional 276,214 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in Alcoa by 88.0% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,558,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,037,000 after acquiring an additional 729,299 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AA shares. TheStreet cut Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alcoa from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $48.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.46. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $234,141.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,378.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $234,141.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,378.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.