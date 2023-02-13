Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 467 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $126.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.05 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.25.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

