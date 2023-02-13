Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 59,250 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,250 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87,758.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,354,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337,952 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,334,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,326,000 after acquiring an additional 992,846 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,975,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,443 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,780,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,957,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,806,000 after acquiring an additional 237,319 shares in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.98. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

