Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 67,844 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,844 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AerCap were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AER. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AerCap by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in AerCap by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,999,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AerCap by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,547 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in AerCap by 124.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,334,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,651,000 after acquiring an additional 741,200 shares during the period. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AerCap during the second quarter valued at about $27,475,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

AER opened at $61.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.01. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average of $53.51.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

