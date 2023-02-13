Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 132,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 44.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 475,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after acquiring an additional 82,581 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 8.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSC. William Blair began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 0.3 %

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $50.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.