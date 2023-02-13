Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,686 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at $150,255,126.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE NSA opened at $41.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $67.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. Robert W. Baird cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.