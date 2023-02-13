Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,637 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,778,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,076,000 after purchasing an additional 73,200 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 771,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,433,000 after purchasing an additional 68,410 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $14,007,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.71.

Paylocity Trading Down 0.9 %

Paylocity Company Profile

PCTY stock opened at $220.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.51. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.67 and a beta of 1.08.

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.