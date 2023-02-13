Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Increased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,054.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,696 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $94.86 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

