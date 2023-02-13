Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Redwood Financial Network Corp

Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,608 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of Redwood Financial Network Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after buying an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,022,281 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $97.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

