Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,654 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter worth approximately $48,461,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 67.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,844,000 after buying an additional 386,411 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 166.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 572,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,190,000 after buying an additional 357,598 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 21.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $177,225,000 after buying an additional 301,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at $20,919,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $96.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.30 and a 1 year high of $179.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amedisys Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMED shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amedisys from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.25.

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.