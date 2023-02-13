Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Position Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,755 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 877,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,531,000 after purchasing an additional 39,193 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 858,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,144,000 after purchasing an additional 55,487 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,561,000 after purchasing an additional 93,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 802,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,700,000 after purchasing an additional 89,616 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,312,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,426 shares of company stock worth $29,686,185 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $349.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $356.88. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $327.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.18.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

