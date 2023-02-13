Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of AON by 8,264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,990 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in AON by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,744,000 after acquiring an additional 260,537 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,643,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,171,000 after purchasing an additional 130,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,950,000 after purchasing an additional 126,678 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.80.

AON Stock Up 0.1 %

AON stock opened at $317.82 on Monday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,065.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.