Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,683 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 54,648 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AROC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,028 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after buying an additional 267,886 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 6.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the first quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 26,498 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $9.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.78. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $10.44.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 230.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on AROC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Archrock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Archrock Profile

(Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.