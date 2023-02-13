Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $231.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.86 and a 200 day moving average of $176.34. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.88 and a 12 month high of $253.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 6.46%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $713,120.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,856.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $713,120.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,856.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $5,819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,277,008.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,775,133 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABG. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

