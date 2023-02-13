Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Avista were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Avista in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avista by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avista in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avista by 913.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday.

NYSE AVA opened at $39.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.88%.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

