Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 9.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.9% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 8.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $118.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 0.90. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $123.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.88.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.90 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.65%.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

