Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock Position Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $133.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.70. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $147.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.87.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.19%.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

