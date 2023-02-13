Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,927 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 103.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 193.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.31.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $101.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.19.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0548 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

