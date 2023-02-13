Barclays Increases Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $74.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.64.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $76.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.68 and a beta of 1.46. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average of $63.71.

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $302,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $302,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at $10,867,077.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,255 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

