Barclays PLC Acquires 23,737 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 187.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,385 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,737 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,984 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $2,424,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSII shares. Lake Street Capital cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Stock Performance

CSII opened at $19.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $825.04 million, a P/E ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 0.84. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 6.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $61.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.06 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

