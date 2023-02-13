BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,848,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2,680.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 195,570 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 179.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 268,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 172,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,507,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 135,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the third quarter worth $1,377,000.

NYSE:MQY opened at $12.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $14.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

