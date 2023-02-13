BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

BWA has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $48.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average is $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $50.79.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 91.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Stories

