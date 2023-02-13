BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Raised to $56.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $50.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

