Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stock Position Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 266,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 294,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 81,565 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 68,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 59,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $865,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of BDN opened at $6.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 245.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDN shares. Citigroup lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.