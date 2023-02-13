California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 25,776 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,776 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $21,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Globe Life by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 26.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $876,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,373 shares of company stock worth $6,991,741. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globe Life Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on GL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

NYSE:GL opened at $121.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $123.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

