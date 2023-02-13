California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Repligen were worth $21,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Repligen by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,531,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $898,319,000 after buying an additional 1,755,417 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Repligen by 640.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,034 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth $119,053,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth $83,613,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Repligen by 222.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,580,000 after purchasing an additional 346,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $183.83 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $262.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Repligen

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGEN. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.14.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

