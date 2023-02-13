California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,906 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Generac were worth $22,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC opened at $116.66 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $329.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.05.

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

