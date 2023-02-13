California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 102,056 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 81.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,056 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $21,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 280.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 200.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter worth about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

RGLD opened at $123.77 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 39.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.