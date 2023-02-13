California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 22,766 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,766 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $21,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $94,311.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $702,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

SRPT stock opened at $120.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.98. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $134.08.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

