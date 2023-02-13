California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,244 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $21,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 426.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 271.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.58.

TFX stock opened at $245.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $356.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

