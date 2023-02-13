California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,329 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $21,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after acquiring an additional 458,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after acquiring an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,830,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,944,000 after acquiring an additional 117,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,266 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ares Management by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,150,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,254,000 after buying an additional 50,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 156,477 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $13,500,835.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,320.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 156,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $13,500,835.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,320.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 76,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $6,498,607.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 404,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,538,900.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,660,902 shares of company stock worth $5,812,824 and sold 451,973 shares worth $37,186,292. 47.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ARES opened at $85.34 on Monday. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.76.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 17.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 287.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

