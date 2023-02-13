California Public Employees Retirement System Has $21.07 Million Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,282 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $21,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,888,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,430,000 after buying an additional 1,232,317 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,454,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,252,000 after buying an additional 233,580 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 357,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after buying an additional 214,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 494,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,148,000 after buying an additional 176,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of SCI stock opened at $71.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $471,227.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.