California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 320,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,095 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CarMax were worth $21,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in CarMax by 11.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 59.5% during the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 167.2% during the third quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 17,168 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period.

CarMax Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $73.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.46. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $113.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at $10,069,505.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMX. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Argus cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

