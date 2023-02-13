California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 127,427 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 526,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,427 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $21,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

WSC opened at $50.67 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.05.

WSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

