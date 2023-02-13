California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 83,806 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,806 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $21,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 54,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $34.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average is $38.67. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NRG Energy news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,597,117.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

