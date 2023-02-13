California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,297,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,339,000 after acquiring an additional 55,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,204 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,563,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,879,000 after purchasing an additional 83,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 135.8% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,304,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,484,000 after purchasing an additional 751,553 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Price Performance

CWT stock opened at $60.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.26. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.46 and a 12-month high of $66.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 0.48.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

CWT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $30,433.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,190.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $96,204.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $30,433.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,190.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.