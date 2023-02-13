Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,760 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,607,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $449,433,000 after acquiring an additional 216,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,481,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $264,750,000 after acquiring an additional 860,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,678,000 after acquiring an additional 572,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 574.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 174.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 890,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after acquiring an additional 566,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

NYSE:CPE opened at $41.82 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

