Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Holdings Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Cannae by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cannae during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Cannae by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $24.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cannae Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNNE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cannae to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cannae from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

(Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.