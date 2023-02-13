Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,782 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,591,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,527,000 after purchasing an additional 38,691 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cannae by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,264 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 116,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 36,369 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth $2,226,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Cannae by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

CNNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cannae from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cannae to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NYSE CNNE opened at $24.23 on Monday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

