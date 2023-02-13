Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136,522 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CWST. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $106,429.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,767.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $80.42 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

