Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,822 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Celestica were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 83.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 570,424 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 4.5% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,145,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 563,025 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 421.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 368,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 298,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 127.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 438,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 245,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 91.9% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 433,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 207,744 shares in the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $13.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.07. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

