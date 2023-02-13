Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Position Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Centene were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 1,401.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Centene by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Centene by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene stock opened at $72.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.09. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $68.73 and a 52 week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.39.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

