Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CDAY. Cowen increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.64.

NYSE CDAY opened at $76.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.71. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $79.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $302,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $437,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at $12,870,208.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,902 shares of company stock worth $1,547,255. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

