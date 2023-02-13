Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.64.

NYSE CDAY opened at $76.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.68 and a beta of 1.46. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $79.66.

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $302,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $437,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at $12,870,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $302,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,255 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1,603.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 291,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after buying an additional 274,301 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,989,000 after buying an additional 17,648 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1,125.5% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 593,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

