Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Sells $210,689.10 in Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $210,689.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,176.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

CRUS opened at $104.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.04. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $107.63.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.50%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.