Citigroup Lowers Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $63.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.13.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of CPRI opened at $49.85 on Thursday. Capri has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $71.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri by 624.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

