Citigroup Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $55.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several other research reports. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.42.

NYSE:UBER opened at $34.30 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.50%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

