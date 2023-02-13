Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $65.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NET. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cloudflare from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.36.
Cloudflare Stock Up 3.3 %
NYSE:NET opened at $60.10 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $132.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average of $53.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of -100.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Cloudflare by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
