Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $65.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NET. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cloudflare from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.36.

NYSE:NET opened at $60.10 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $132.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average of $53.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of -100.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $251,955.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 62,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,121.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $251,955.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 62,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,121.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $2,618,676.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,017 shares of company stock worth $15,359,604. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Cloudflare by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

