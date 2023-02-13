Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KOF. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:KOF opened at $70.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.22. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $77.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KOF shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.